Jordanian Commercial Office in Taipei statement about incorrect information regarding quake relief effort in Syria

The Jordanian Commercial Office (JCO) in Taipei expresses grave concerns over a comment, regarding quake relief effort in Syria, made by an NGO entity called Arab Chamber of Commerce Taiwan which is not recognized by the Jordanian Commercial Office or by the other Arabic countries’ trade offices in Taipei at a quake relief fundraising event on March 8.

At the fundraising event, the JCO was mentioned by those in charge of this entity. The JCO denounces the mentioning of its name without its approval in order to achieve goals that the office is not fully aware of, and that is not consistent with the JCO’s tasks and duties and the work mechanisms carried out by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which has exclusive official bodies dealing with the humanitarian relief operations represented by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).Based on that, the JCO in Taiwan affirms that no one has the right to speak on its behalf under penalty of legal liability.

On this occasion, the JCO believes that there is a need to shed light on the efforts by Arabs, international groups, and the United Nations, which came together to help Syria after the earthquake disaster, which was marginalized and underestimated during the activities of the aforementioned night to clarify the facts to the Taiwanese.

From the first moments of the earthquake, Jordan at the highest levels extended its deepest condolences to the people of Syria for the tragic loss engendered by the deadly earthquake. Jordan expressed solidarity with the people of Syria in this catastrophe and the great loss of life and property that resulted from it, and its willingness to provide what is necessary to assist in relief efforts.

JHCO initiated from the first moments of the disaster in Syria to implement the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II by standing with Syria to face the effects from the earthquake, where JHCO, in cooperation with the Jordanian private sector and the Jordanian people, conducted convoys of humanitarian aid that crossed the land borders with Syria and delivered aid to Syrian relief agencies and to United Nations organizations operating in Syria. The number of Jordanian trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to Syria exceeded 110 trucks, including 10 ambulances. Meanwhile, JHCO also sent three humanitarian aid planes to Syria, loaded with rescue equipment. The planes also carried Jordanian rescuers from the international search and rescue team and doctors from the Royal Medical Services.

The value of this aid amounted to more than US$20 million. The aid included family tents, generators, supplies for children and the elderly, infant formula, parcels, foodstuffs, foldable beds, heaters, blankets, mattresses and pillows, flashlights, winter clothes and footwear, mineral water, medicines and medical supplies, sleeping bags, sanitary parcels, food containers, respirators, first aid and recovery bags and rubble removal and rescue equipment.

Arab countries did not hesitate to fulfill their duty in providing humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Syria, as the six Arab Gulf states countries represented by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, State of Kuwait, State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Bahrain were generous in providing financial and in-kind assistance to Syria, as these countries established an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid, rescue teams, in addition to sending trucks to all Syrian regions. The initial Gulf cash assistance to Syria amounted to more than US$200 million, and the campaign is continuing. Other Arab countries like Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq have sent planes, ships, and trucks loaded with medical and relief materials to Syria.

Many countries, including those from the European Union, also announced the sending of planes, ships, and trucks loaded with tons of medical and relief materials to Syria. As of March 8, seven United Nations agencies have provided 648 trucks loaded with aid, and this aid entered through the three crossings with the Turkish border, and the United Nations confirmed that its partners will continue to expand the scope of response to the earthquake-affected areas throughout Syria.

The data published by the Syrian government or the countries that sent the aid show that the aid exceeds 20 thousand tons, as the volume of aid received by the Syrian government reached about 10 thousand tons, transported through 271 planes, three ships, and dozens of trucks entering through the border crossings with Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Data from the Border Crossings Administration with Turkey in northwestern Syria shows the entry of 1,818 trucks provided by the United Nations, Arab and international organizations, local councils, civil, and tribal aid. These trucks’ loads range between 500 kg and twenty tons, according to their size and the materials they carry. This makes it difficult to count the carried quantities.

In this regard it must be noted that Jordan has been affected significantly by the regional unrest started in 2011, mainly in economic and social aspects.

However, Jordan has opened its arms and houses to refugees fleeing regional violence despite our scarce natural resources. And we are proud to say that we have never turned away a neighbor seeking refuge and relief. We are hosting 1.4 million Syrians whether as refugees or residents in the Kingdom, who account for more than 20% of total population. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees, tens of thousands of Yemenis and Libyans, and about half a million Iraqis, who are already in Jordan.

We have provided them all with assistance, medical aid, and shelter to ease their suffering. Jordan has spent more than US$12billionfrom its own budget and assistance received from partners since the beginning of the Syrian Refugee Crisis to accommodate the influx of Syrians to the country. We must praise here the support provided by Taiwan to assist Jordan in implementing the Jordanian response plan in bearing the burdens of the Syrian crisis, which is implicitly considered support for Syria and the brotherly Syrian people.

This is a humanitarian duty that rests on the shoulders of all mankind. The Arab countries and friendly foreign countries including Taiwan as well as the United Nations have all rushed to help Syria and Turkey bear the disaster of the earthquake. Taiwan showed her good will from the beginning of this destructive national disaster and its necessary that we all continue to help each other but through the right and lawful channels to make sure that the aid goes to the rightful people in the affected areas and lands.