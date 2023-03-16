Taiwan marines find missing assault rifle actions at Kaohsiung base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Marine Corps found two T91 assault rifle actions at its Kaohsiung base more than a week after they were discovered missing, reports said Thursday (March 16).

The disappearance of the firearm components was one of a recent spate of embarrassing incidents for the military. In another incident, a soldier allegedly tried to swim to China from the offshore Kinmen County island of Erdan, and at another Marine Corps training center in Pingtung County, a handgun also went missing.

The T91 assault rifle actions were reported missing during a weapons inventory check at the 99th Marine Brigade in Kaohsiung City on March 8. Discussions about the incident at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (March 15) angered Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), leading him to threaten disciplinary action against those found responsible.

Following his comments, the Navy announced Thursday it had located the T91 actions at the 99th Brigade base. The actions were handed over to the judiciary as evidence to allow prosecutors to complete their investigation, UDN reported. There were no details about where exactly the gun parts were found inside the base.