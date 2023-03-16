Taiwanese mayor's anti-fraud campaign creates controversy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An anti-fraud campaign audio recording played on Sunday (March 12) by Hsinchu City Government has caused its mayor, Kao Hung-an (高虹安), to face controversy over allegations about infringement of intellectual property rights.

A recording of Kao singing was broadcast on Sunday by the northern city’s garbage collection trucks to promote awareness against fraudulent activities. The recording, however, has raised eyebrows because it contains snippets of “Suddenly missing you so bad” (突然好想你), a song by Taiwanese band Mayday.

Some have questioned the effectiveness of this approach, while others flagged copyright issues. No complaints have been filed, according to the police department, but it has halted playing the clip to avoid controversy.

The police department rushed to secure the authorization of B’in Music, the record label that signed Mayday, and sort out copyright issues with relevant organizations, wrote Storm Media.

The incident follows a flurry of controversies surrounding the former head of Foxconn Industrial Big Data Office in the run-up to her election in 2022. Kao, 39, has been lambasted over her comments on thesis plagiarism and the alleged appropriation of wages for legislative assistants.