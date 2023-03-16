Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese mayor's anti-fraud campaign creates controversy

Kao Hung-an's recording of song by Taiwanese band Mayday raises eyebrows

  878
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/16 15:52
Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an (second right) poses with police officers. (CNA photo)

Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an (second right) poses with police officers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An anti-fraud campaign audio recording played on Sunday (March 12) by Hsinchu City Government has caused its mayor, Kao Hung-an (高虹安), to face controversy over allegations about infringement of intellectual property rights.

A recording of Kao singing was broadcast on Sunday by the northern city’s garbage collection trucks to promote awareness against fraudulent activities. The recording, however, has raised eyebrows because it contains snippets of “Suddenly missing you so bad” (突然好想你), a song by Taiwanese band Mayday.

Some have questioned the effectiveness of this approach, while others flagged copyright issues. No complaints have been filed, according to the police department, but it has halted playing the clip to avoid controversy.

The police department rushed to secure the authorization of B’in Music, the record label that signed Mayday, and sort out copyright issues with relevant organizations, wrote Storm Media.

The incident follows a flurry of controversies surrounding the former head of Foxconn Industrial Big Data Office in the run-up to her election in 2022. Kao, 39, has been lambasted over her comments on thesis plagiarism and the alleged appropriation of wages for legislative assistants.
Hsinchu
mayor
Kao Hung-an
Mayday
band
anti-fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to launch NT$399 monthly commuter pass in April
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to launch NT$399 monthly commuter pass in April
2023/03/15 17:10
Tour de Taiwan Stage 3 rolls into Taichung
Tour de Taiwan Stage 3 rolls into Taichung
2023/03/14 19:04
Tour de Taiwan Stage 2 ends in Taoyuan
Tour de Taiwan Stage 2 ends in Taoyuan
2023/03/13 17:15
Otoboke Beaver appears in Taipei on March 31
Otoboke Beaver appears in Taipei on March 31
2023/03/09 21:10
Top 10 users in Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park to cut water usage
Top 10 users in Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park to cut water usage
2023/03/07 16:23