HDFC Bank continues investing in platform technologies to improve customer experience and enhance efficiencies

Backbase remains the preferred next-gen digital banking platform vendor for HDFC Bank

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 16 March 2023 - HDFC Bank Ltd has appointed Backbase to deliver their vision for a market-leading digital banking experience in India. Backbase powers HDFC Bank’s next-gen retail banking, enabling a more seamless customer experience across digital touchpoints in response to changing consumer expectations and new regulatory requirements.HDFC Bank is India’s largest private sector bank, providing innovative products and smart banking solutions to over 70 million customers across India. A Backbase customer since 2016, HDFC Bank has renewed its agreement in line with its technical design principles of security, horizontal scalability, and remaining cloud agnostic.Built as one unified platform to engage and orchestrate frictionless experiences across all touchpoints at every stage of the customer lifecycle across retail banking, business banking, digital lending, and wealth management, Backbase has helped 150+ banks and credit unions around the globe re-architect banking around their customers.“Indian consumers expect digital banking to match the seamless experience of their favourite e-commerce and social media platforms. In addition to savvy UI, from savings to loans to payments and beyond, customers want to effortlessly complete transactions, easily and quickly, anytime and anywhere. Backbase’s banking platform has been assessed to be what we need and; we are confident that it will help us develop new services faster,” Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO and Group IT Head, HDFC Bank said.HDFC Bank’s next-gen customer-first internet banking architecture will be run and managed on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. The digital banking platform meets Indian money transfer regulations, via seamless integrations with Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and UPI Payments, and encompasses enhanced, configurable local security features on par with local industry standards.HDFC Bank continues to invest in technologies to improve customer experience and enhance efficiencies by providing a seamless experience to their customers across all platforms, on the back of a resilient infrastructure, building on the HDFC Bank Enterprise and Digital Factory established in June 2021.“I’m delighted to continue partnering with HDFC Bank to bring platform-era banking to its millions of customers,” Jouk Pleiter, CEO, Backbase said. “We’ve worked tirelessly to earn the trust of HDFC Bank, and we’re excited to deliver a next-generation banking experience in one of the most important and innovative banking markets in the world.”Localized deliveryBackbase provides seamless local engineering, implementation and customer support, for banks in India, including HDFC Bank, through its Asia Customer Success hub and Hyderabad Backbase Development Center (BDC), freeing financial institutions to focus on delivering hyper-personalized experiences and support as well as generating new revenue streams. In addition, for banks with hybrid or pure cloud implementation, Backbase provides local support via our data centers within Mumbai and Hyderabad.“Our strong local technology and engineering resources allow us to do it right the first time, and to do more with less,” Abhijit Chavan, Regional Vice President, Customer Success, Asia, Backbase explained. “Our engineering investment in India and customer success hub provides instant digital execution power to Indian financial institutions as they move to a unified banking platform architecture.”Hashtag: #Backbase #digitalbanking #engagementbanking #apac #HDFC

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.



Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding, to servicing, loyalty, and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.



Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership position. Over 150 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, JudoBank, Techcombank, TPBank, and UBank.



Backbase is a privately funded fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Singapore (APAC HQ), Atlanta (Americas HQ), and operations in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Latin America, and the UK.





