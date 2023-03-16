Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan adds 8,855 local COVID cases, 6th week of declines

Taiwan reports fewer than 10,000 infections for 8th day in a row

  395
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/16 14:59
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (March 16) announced 8,855 local COVID cases, a 5.82% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC also confirmed 207 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 10,206,482. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 18,656.

The number of COVID cases in Taiwan has dropped for six consecutive weeks and infections have been below 10,000 for eight-straight days. Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that last week there was an average of 8,804 local cases, 155 imported cases, and 41 deaths in a single day, all showing a downward trend from the previous week.

The 10th week of this year (March 5-11) saw a total of 64,558 new local cases, a decrease of 17.7% compared to the 78,457 cases recorded in the ninth week. The curve has continued to decline and has fallen to the lowest point in a year.

However, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that starting on March 20, self-health monitoring will enter another stage in which the reporting and quarantine requirement for mild cases will end. Wang expressed concern that this lifting of epidemic prevention measures could expose more of the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and other vulnerable groups to the virus. He called on everyone to complete the recommended COVID vaccination regimen.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 8,869 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 8,869 local COVID cases
2023/03/12 14:34
Taiwan's local COVID cases drop by 31% to 9,403
Taiwan's local COVID cases drop by 31% to 9,403
2023/03/09 14:21
Taiwan to end quarantine for mild COVID cases March 20
Taiwan to end quarantine for mild COVID cases March 20
2023/03/09 12:59
Taiwan reports 10,090 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10,090 local COVID cases
2023/03/05 15:05
Taiwan COVID deaths surpass 18,000
Taiwan COVID deaths surpass 18,000
2023/03/02 14:25