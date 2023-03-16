'To understand semiconductors, world must understand Taiwan and TSMC': Chris Miller

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world could not survive a single day without TSMC.

That’s according to Chris Miller, the author of the recently published “Chip War,” a book that delves into the history of a product that is essential to the functioning of the global economy, widely known about but poorly understood, and probably on many people right now: the semiconductor. Miller joined Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) on Thursday (March 16) to discuss the growing polarization of the semiconductor industry, its exponential growth, and his book, which recently won The Financial Times Business Book of the Year.

Miller said it is hard to imagine a world without semiconductors, as they are now integrated into everything from refrigerators to cars to lightbulbs, per CNA. He said that people need to understand the importance of the semiconductor industry, and in order to do that, they must understand Taiwan and TSMC’s central role in the process.

Miller and Chang both agreed that there was increasing polarization in the chip industry between China and the U.S. Chang said that he supports recent U.S. industrial policies designed to combat China’s growth in the semiconductor industry, despite previous harsh critiques of some aspects.

During Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in 2022, Chang reportedly told the then U.S. house speaker that America's plans to enter the industry were “incredibly naive.” Washington is increasing incentives for Taiwan to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in the U.S., with TSMC announcing plans to up its investment in the country in December 2022.

Miller also spoke about the semiconductor’s unique position as both a key driver of the global economy and a technology that grows exponentially. He said that if airplanes had doubled their speed every two years, as semiconductors have done, they would be flying at the speed of light, and that “only the semiconductor industry has really done this.”

In an earlier interview with Engineering & Technology, Miller said that a Chinese annexation of Taiwan would have a “dramatic” impact on the whole world. “The risk is there because China’s military is so much stronger today, while America’s position is weaker in relative terms,” he said.