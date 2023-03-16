India Warehouse Automation Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

India Warehouse Automation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Warehouse Automation Market by region.

In 2019, the warehouse automation market in India was valued at INR 202 Bn. It is expected that the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.38% during the 2020-2024 period, to reach a value of INR 421.50 Bn by 2024.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Warehouse Automation Market Research are Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Armstrong Machine Builders Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Limited, Hinditron Services Private Limited, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited, Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, Bastian Solutions India Private Limited, Grey Orange India Private Limited and other key market players.

Market insights:

Growth in e-retail operations and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) facilitated the expansion of the warehouse automation market in India. Moreover, the evolution of advanced technological solutions in India like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Blockchain, and their application in warehousing, are impelling warehouse and supply-chain operators to adopt automated systems. The implementation of warehouse automation systems benefits supply-chain operators by way of reducing operating costs and labor charges, and allowing inventory transparency. However, with the growing popularity of warehouse automation, corporations are downscaling their workforce on account of replacing laborers with robotics. This is contributing to the escalating unemployment rate in the country. Installation and maintenance costs of automated warehousing systems are quite high, which may stand as an obstacle for the growth of the market.

Insights about competition in the market:

The warehouse automation market is highly fragmented. It is driven by small organizations, new in the market, like Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited and Grey Orange India Private Limited. The players are mostly of identical financial strength, and many of them offer differentiated warehousing solutions. Grey Orange is a leading provider of AGV and AMR solutions in the market, whereas Falcon Autotech and Addverb Technologies provide warehouse management software (WMS) to their clients. These companies offer warehouse automation solutions to major clients like Asian Paints Limited, Flipkart Private Limited, Amazon India Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited; operating in different sectors in India. With technological innovations and advancements in the market, companies intend to expand their verticals in other warehousing solutions as well. With the extension of their service and solution offerings, players will have better opportunities at netting greater shares in the market. Therefore, within a few years, an intense industrial rivalry may be anticipated among players in the warehouse automation market in India.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

