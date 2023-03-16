India Hair Care Products Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Bajaj Consumer Care, Dabur India Limited

India Hair Care Products Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Hair Care Products Market by region.

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 384.19 Bn by 2024, thus expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% during the forecast period.

The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Hair Care Products Market Research are Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Marico Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, CavinKare Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company and other key market players.

Hair care has emerged as an integral part of the average Indians beauty regime, of late. Access to international beauty trends led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

Market insights:

Increasing pollution levels have raised problems like hair fall, dandruff and premature greying of hair. Therefore, besides using essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil and conditioner, people are spending on revitalizing serum, medicinal oil, and other such products to address hair-related problems.

Market segment insights:

Product type-wise segmentation:Based on product type, the hair care market is segmented into hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products and conditioners. As of 2018, the hair oil products segment held the largest share (42%) in terms revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants segments. Hair oil being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, comprised the largest market share.

Product benefit-wise segmentation:

Based on the benefits obtained from the hair care products, the market is segmented into hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem solving and hair styling/conditioning products. In 2018, the product segment offering nourishment/maintenance held the largest share (~47%) in terms of revenue. This segment is further categorized into products that cover up grey hair, fights hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. In 2018, the segment of hair care products for covering up grey hair held the largest market share (~42%) in terms of revenue.

Key growth drivers of the market:

Owing to pollution and increasing amount of work stress, Indians are facing serious hair-related problems. Therefore to nourish their hair, besides using primary hair care products like hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners, consumers are demanding hair care products like hair serums, hair nourishing oils, nourshing shampoo, and hair protectants, which is driving the growth of the market.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products like hair wax and hair gel, besides coloring, straightening or perming of the hair. This, as a result, is facilitating the growth of the hair care products market in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The hair care products market in India consists of players who do not adhere to the quality standards for the products and services they offer. Also, counterfeit hair care products are available at a lower price than the original ones, thereby attracting price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, fake products fail to live up to the expectations of consumers in terms of quality, hampering their loyalty to the original branded products. Consumer also tend to switch brands if similar products are available at affordable prices. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, ineffectiveness of a product and lack of availability are among other reasons that might impel Indians to switch brands. These factors hinder the growth of the market players which poses challenge towards the expansion of the market.

