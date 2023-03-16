India Smart Home Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities | ABB India Ltd., Honeywell International

India Smart Home Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Smart Home Market by region.

The smart home market in India is expected to reach INR 324.14 Bn by 2024, from INR 90.15 Bn in 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.17%.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Smart Home Market Research are ABB India Ltd., Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd., Amazon India Ltd., Google India Pvt. Ltd., Legrand (India) Pvt. Ltd., Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Signify Innovations India Ltd., Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd. and other key market players.

Market segmentation:

Based on product type, the smart home market is segmented into smart lighting, control and entertainment systems, security and access control, smart thermostat, and smart home appliances.

The smart home appliance segment is the leading segment, which held a market share of ~45.55% in 2019. These appliances are controlled either using smartphones, voice or touch technology, making it more convenient for users to operate. These control features have attracted several users to adopt connected appliances in their households. This, in turn, has propelled the growth of the smart home appliance market in India.

Smart lighting is anticipated to be the fast-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of ~47.57% during the forecast period. Various energy-saving initiatives by the government, along with improved awareness about energy-efficient lighting products have increased the adoption of smart lighting among Indians.

The control and entertainment systems segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~27.48%. Smart speakers have gained immense popularity among the growing millennial and Gen-Z population. Smart speaker manufacturers like Amazon, Apple and Google are adding new features such as voice recognition in regional languages, music playback, and streaming podcasts, among others, to attract more customers. Apart from smart speakers, entertainment systems like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and Google Chromecast are also expected to flourish in the Indian market.

Market insights:

Voice-activated assistants like Alexa, Bixby, Google Home and Siri are being increasingly adopted as controlling units for the Indian smart home ecosystem. Hence, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are launching new smart home market products compatible with more than one voice assistant.

