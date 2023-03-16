India Skin Care Products Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2030

India Skin Care Products Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Skin Care Products Market by region.

The skin care products market in India was valued at INR 112 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 197 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.16%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Skin Care Products Market Research are Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Nykaa E-retail Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited and other key market players.

Market insights:

The rise in disposable income, increased female participation in the workforce, escalating skin problems resulting from high levels of pollution, and growing concern over skin health are the major factors driving market growth. Due to increased sense of self care, men are also indulging in skin care products, allowing FMCG giants to launch skin care brands exclusively for men. A number of players in the skin care products market like Nivea and LOreal are coming up with innovative products like specialized anti-aging creams, separate night and day creams, anti-wrinkle creams and sunscreens ranging from SPF 15 to 150, leading to market expansion.

Market segment insights:

Based on product type, the skin care products market is segmented into face care, body care, sun care and other skin care products. In 2018, the face care products segment held the largest market share (~57%), followed by the body care (~29%), the sun care and other skin care products segments. Major brands operating in the skin care products segments are Fair and Lovely, Ponds, Boroplus, Fair and Handsome, Garnier, Neutrogena, Clean and Clear, and Olay.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The purchasing power of women has increased due to a rise in the number of working women, specifically in tier I cities. Increase in the disposable income of women has resulted in escalated demand for skin care products, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Rise in stress levels, exposure to dust and pollution, and long hours in air-conditioned environments have led to increased skin problems like pigmentation, acne, pimples and sunburns. Therefore, demand for remedial skin care products like sunscreen lotions, whitening creams, and moisturizing creams has picked up. This is a major driver of the skin care products market.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Consumers in India tend to switch brands if products of similar quality are available at lower price points. Though brand awareness is high among Indian consumers, however, they still switch brands frequently and have low brand loyalty, which presents a challenge for the companies operating in this market. Factors like quality, price, allergic reactions, recommendations, ineffectiveness of products, and unavailability of products, sales and marketing of other brands are encouraging consumers to explore other skin care brands.

Sale of counterfeit products available online is on the rise because they are inexpensive, which works in favour of Indias price sensitive consumers. Counterfeit products are raising significant legal concerns for manufacturers, distributors and retailers, along with affecting consumers well-being. Hence, counterfeit skin care products are a threat to the growth of the market.

Competition analysis:

Consumers tend to purchase skin care products based on the quality and reputation associated with a brand. Therefore, to gain high sales volume and revenue in the skin care market in India, a company needs to develop a strong brand identity, which is a difficult task for any new entrant. Several domestic and international players dominate the skin care market in India. These players often compete in terms of price and quality, therefore creating a price advantage for customers.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

