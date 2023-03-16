India Wrist Watch Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023-2030 | Timex Group India Limited, Titan Company Limited

India Wrist Watch Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Wrist Watch Market by region.

The wrist watch market in India was valued at INR 94.55 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 192.74 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key Companies Covered in the India Wrist Watch Market Research are Timex Group India Limited, Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited, Fossil India Private Limited, PA Time Industries (Maxima Watches), Rolex Watch Company Private Limited, Swatch Group (India) Private Limited and other key market players.

The wrist watch segment accounts for around 80% of the Indian timepiece market.

Over the last decade, wrist watches have gained much popularity as a fashion accessory than a device for telling time. This recognition can be attributed to the high brand consciousness among millennial consumers, celebrity endorsement and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by fashion brands. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the leading markets for wrist watches in India, in terms of sales volume.

Market insights

In the past few years, smartwatches and premium watches have witnessed a significant growth in demand and popularity. These two are the main components which have attributed to the rapid growth of the wrist watch market. Slashed goods and services tax (GST) rates on luxury watches and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers have further accelerated the market growth. Moreover, with the progressing retail landscape and increase in Internet retailing, the sale of wrist watches is anticipated to experience a swift increase in the Indian market. However, the presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the market. The developing market for fitness bands and activity trackers as substitutes for smartwatches, also impedes the growth of the wrist watch market.

Market segment analysis

Based on the price range of products, the wrist watch market in India is segmented into mass price, economy price and premium price segments. In India, the mass price segment is operated mostly by the unorganized sector. The customer-base of the economy price segment is the highest and comprises mainly the millennial and working demography of the country. The revenue generated from the sale of products in the economy price segment accounted for ~37.95% of the overall market revenue in 2018. The demand for premium branded watches is predicted to expand at a rapid growth rate of ~13.75% during this period, owing to the increase in average disposable income, steady expansion of retail network by international fashion brands in tier II and tier III cities and increase in fashion consciousness among people.

Competition analysis

Some of the major players in the market include Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Rolex Watch Company Private Limited and Timex Group India Limited. Among these accomplished players, the industry is being led by Titan Company Limited, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall wrist watch market, for almost a decade. As a strategic move to capture higher market share, players are trying to diversify their product portfolios by introducing smart watches in their product portfolio. In 2019, the overall sales volume of smart watches in India was about 34,200 units. The companies are coming up with innovative ranges of products incorporated with new features and technologies that are likely to further intensify the competition.

