India Male Grooming Products Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities | Emami Limited, Gillette India Limited

India Male Grooming Products Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints.

The male grooming market in India was valued at INR 140.50 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 319.82 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.14%, during the forecast period (2018-2024).

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the Male Grooming Products Market Research are Emami Limited, Gillette India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Marico Limited, Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited, LOreal India Private Limited, Mcnroe Consumer Products Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Vi-John India Group, Happily Unmarried Private Limited, Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, Zed Lifestyle Private Limited and other key market players.

Of late, the male population of India have become much conscious of their appearance and seldom do they shy away from indulging in personal care products, spa and rejuvenation services. This trend is mostly observed in men belonging to the age group of 25-40 years. FMCG giants are launching gender specific products to cater to the increasing demand for male grooming products.

Market insights:

Beard growth oils, cologne soaps, face washes, beard combs, deodorants, talcs and perfumes are some of the major male grooming products available in the market.

The increasing influence of social media and rise in disposable income among the urban working men of the country are the key factors that are fueling the growth of the market in the country. Around 177 new male grooming products have been launched by FMCG giants, as well as start-up companies to capture the untapped male grooming market in India between the marketing year March 2018 and March 2019.

Retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-commerce websites are the major distribution channels for male grooming products. During the 2019-2024 period, online distribution channels/e-commerce websites are expected to witness steady growth, owing to the rising popularity of the e-commerce market in India. Start-ups which are entering the male grooming products market, like Beardo and Bombay Shaving Company, sell their products through e-commerce platforms to reach out to a larger consumer base.

Market segment insights:

Based on product type, the male grooming products market is segmented into face care, body care and hair care products. As of 2018, the face care products segment held the largest market share (~53%) in terms of market revenue, followed by body care products (~41%) and hair care products (~6%). The face care products segment for men was valued at INR 74.47 Bn in 2018 and it is expected to reach INR 136.69 Bn by 2024. Major players in the face care products market for men are Nivea Men, Emamis Fair and Handsome, and Garnier Men.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The traditional idea of masculinity conforming to physical appearances has undergone considerable changes and men have become conscious about how they look. As a result, demand for products like moisturizers, whitening creams, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, body lotions and other products for men has picked up.

Increased penetration of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp have exposed men, both in urban and rural areas, to global fashion trends, thereby increasing the demand for male grooming products like beard oil, hair gel, and hair masque.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

In India, the male grooming products market is dominated by a few major players like Emami, Gillette, and L’Oral, offering products at higher prices. Such high price ranges affect the adoption of male grooming products on a large scale, especially by the middle class and lower middle-class population of the country. This is likely to impede the growth of the male grooming products market in India.

Consumers in semi-rural and rural areas are hardly aware of niche and premium male grooming products such as beard oil, beard wax, moisturizers, whitening creams, face wash, body wash, face scrubs, exfoliators, sunscreen lotion, and serum, among others. The market in rural and semi-rural areas remains unpenetrated, since men using grooming products are still considered a taboo, which presents a major challenge for market growth.

Competition analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the male grooming products market in India are Emami Limited, Gillette India Limited and Godrej Consumer Products Limited. In 2018, Procter & Gamble held the largest market share (~20%), followed by HUL (~8%) and Malhotra Group (~6%).

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

