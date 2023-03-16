India Retail Banking Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023-2030 | Allahabad Bank, Bandhan Bank

India Retail Banking Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Retail Banking Market by region.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

Key Companies Covered in the Retail Banking Market Research are Allahabad Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, Bank of Baroda Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, RBL Bank Limited, State Bank of India Limited, Yes Bank Limited and other key market players.

FY 2014-FY 2019 period, deposit at SCBs expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.39% to reach INR 1,30,430.12 Bn in FY 2019 from its FY 2014 value of INR 79,556.90 Bn.

The retail banking sector, currently comprises a network of ~96,068 branches of public sector, private sector, foreign, regional, rural, and cooperative banks (urban and rural). During the

Market segment insights

As of FY 2018, in terms of deposit, public sector banks held the highest market share (~70.06%), followed by private sector banks. In FY 2018, SCBs opened around 1,594 new branches in tier I cities across India, which accounts for ~40.37% of the overall new branches opened during the year. During the same period, public sector banks had around 82,730 on-site ATMs and about 63,234 off-site ATMs across India. Among these, most public sector bank ATMs are in the semi-urban regions.

Key growth drivers of the market

In order to increase the penetration of services across India, SCBs have introduced facilities like opening a zero-balance savings account for the low-income population group in rural areas. Government-led, bank-based pension and insurance schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana have also propelled the growth of the retail banking industry in India.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Apart from banking, the popularity of internet-based banking has made it easy for hackers to engage in fraudulent activities. Crimes related to credit card fraud, spamming, spoofing, e-money laundering, ATM fraud, phishing, identity theft and credit through unauthorized cheque increased in India in FY 2019, as compared to that of FY 2018. This, in turn, has led to customers dissatisfaction and loss of trust towards web-based banking.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-retail-banking-market-1/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/