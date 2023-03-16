India Activewear Market Share, Growth Forecast Global Industry Outlook 2030

India Activewear Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Activewear Market by region.

The India Activewear market was valued at INR 466.90 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach INR 997.83 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.59%, during the 2019-2024 period.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Activewear Market Research are DIDA Brothers Company Private Limited, HRX, Adidas India Private Limited, Asics India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Fila Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, Puma Sports India Private Limited, Reebok India Company, Skechers Retail India Private Limited and other key market players.

With increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyle preferences, people are incorporating wellness routines in their busy lifestyles with the aim of leading a healthy life. The activewear market in India, benefitting from this development, has witnessed significant growth.

Market insights

Over the last decade, the activewear market in India has witnessed a steady growth in terms of market revenue. Higher participation of women and kids in sports activities and promotion of athleisure as casual wear has led to the expansion of the activewear market in India. Rising popularity of online retail channels as a mode of distribution has further propelled market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit activewear products acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the activewear market in India is categorized as footwear, apparel, and other sports accessories segments. Headbands, hats, caps, and visors constitute the other sports accessories segment. Value-wise, in 2018, the footwear segment held the largest market share (~50.33%). This segment has a strong presence of international brands like Adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Puma. Increasing demand of sports-inspired or athletic casual footwear is expected to facilitate the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The apparel segment generated a revenue of INR 193.39 Bn in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~13.37% during the forecast period. Heightened awareness regarding fitness and wellness, coupled with celebrity-endorsement is expected to fuel the demand for activewear.

Competition analysis

The activewear market in India is dominated by foreign players like Adidas India Private Limited, Decathlon Sports India Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, and Puma Sports India Private Limited. Amid these international brands, domestic players are striving to strengthen their footprint in India by offering products at a lower price range than their international counterparts for consumers in tier II and tier III cities. With increase in sizeable funding and endorsements from Bollywood and sports celebrities for domestic activewear start-ups, the activewear market in India is expected to rejuvenate shortly.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

