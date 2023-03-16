India Television Market to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research report from Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the global India Television Market for the years 2023–2030.

The flat panel television (LED, LCD, HD, and UHD) market in India was valued at INR 690.16 Bn in FY 2018 and is expected to reach INR 1,238.33 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.25% during the FY 2019-FY 2024 period.

Key Companies Covered in the India Television Market Research are BPL Limited, Intex Technologies (India) Limited, Hitachi India Private Limited, LG Electronics India Private Limited, Panasonic India Private Limited, Philips India Limited, Samsung Electronics India Private Limited, Sony India Private Limited, TCL India, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited and other key market players.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Television Market in India (LED, LCD, HD, UHD) 2019

Television is one of the fastest-growing consumer durable goods in India, this can be witnessed from the fact that the total number of homes in the country grew only by ~4.5% during 2017-2018 period whereas the television market witnessed ~7.5% growth during the same period. The rapid penetration of television in Indian households can be attributed to reduced cost of production and increased consumer affordability. Over the years, the television industry has adopted fast-evolving technologies to introduce innovations like foldable TV and virtual voice assistant-enabled TV.

Market insights:

The Indian television market comprises of the television sets incorporated with light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (UHD) technologies.

The reduction of import duty on open cell LED TV panels from 5% to 0% has led to the fall the cost of the overall television sets in the country. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards flat panel televisions, with a spurt in its demand, from the traditional CRT displays. However, the adoption of substitute devices like laptops and mobile phones, coupled with a fall in profitability is impeding the growth of flat panel television market in India.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

Segmentation insights:

The flat panel television market can be segmented into smart TV and non-smart TV. The smart TV segment accounts for a significant share of more than 70% of the overall television market. Foreign players like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Motorola have disrupted the smart TV segment in India with the launch of its range of affordable products. Domestic players are rapidly reducing prices to deal with the fierce competition in the industry. Xiaomi is one of the important players in the smart TV segment with a share of ~29.50%, followed by LG, Samsung and Sony.

In terms of display size, television sets between 32 inches and 43 inches account for the most notable percentage of sales since they are affordable to the masses. Further, as goods and services tax (GST) rates were reduced, prices of television sets went down.

Competition analysis:

The Indian television market is highly competitive and is dominated by significant players like Samsung, LG and Sony, and they collectively constitute a substantial share of the market. Nevertheless, foreign players like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus are flourishing and have captured a considerable share in a short span, owing to their affordable products with a wide variety of features. Moreover, the online sale of television sets has increased considerably in the past few years, posing a threat to conventional sales channels.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-television-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/