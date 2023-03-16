India Smart Lighting Market 2023 Top Company Shares and Regional Forecasts to 2030

India Smart Lighting Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Smart Lighting Market by region.

In terms of revenue, the India smart lighting market was valued at INR 7.63 Bn in 2018, which is expected to reach INR 80.56 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~48.87% during the forecast period.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Smart Lighting Market Research are Bajaj Electricals Limited, Wipro Lighting, Philips India Limited, Syska LED Light Private Limited, Osram India, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Svarochi Lighting, Halonix Technologies Private Limited and other key market players.

Digitization is changing the way consumers, government and businesses interact with the physical world. The lighting industry is expected to be the next digital disruptor, owing to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart lighting is an emerging technology that is replacing conventional lightings like halogens, CFLs, and incandescent bulbs with efficient LED lights and sensors for energy conservation. Smart lights have automated controls which make adjustments depending on various conditions like availability of daylight.

Market insights

Favorable government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street and office lighting and evolving lifestyle of Indian consumers establish a positive environment for the growth of the smart lighting market in India. The government has initiated the smart street lighting installation program in all major cities of the country. The development of third-party apps, voice assistants, and new product formats that connect with people are further driving the smart lighting market.

Although the rapid growth in digitization offers ample opportunities, significant barriers like lack of interoperability and standardization in smart devices, high costs, and complexity in system configuration tend to slowdown the adoption of smart lights in India.

Industry players are moving towards enhanced technologies like Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) and solar-based smart lighting that is expected to transform the smart lighting market.

Segmentation insights

Based on application, the smart lighting market industry can be segmented into smart outdoor and smart indoor lighting. Street lights comprise the most substantial portion of the outdoor lighting segment. Smart outdoor lighting finds its application in industrial and commercial spaces. Smart indoor lights, on the other hand, have their application in smart residential homes.

Based on the lighting source, liquid display bulb, down lights and batten lights are the major segments. DMX, DALI, and power over Ethernet are major wired lighting technologies, whereas Zigbee and Bluetooth are major wireless technologies

Competitive insights

The industry is fragmented but comprises a few well-established players like Wipro, Philips and Syska. As smart lighting technology is relatively untapped, new players like Xiaomi, Svarochi and Halonix are rapidly gaining market share. The industry is attracting investments from foreign players offering other smart devices.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

