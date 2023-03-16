India Roads and Highways Construction Market 2023 Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

India Roads and Highways Construction Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Roads and Highways Construction Market by region.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-roads-highways-construction-market/QI042

Key Companies Covered in the India Roads & Highways Construction Market Research are Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Dilip Buildcon Limited, GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, KNR Construction Limited, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Patel Engineering Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Sadbhav Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure Development Projects Limited and other key market players.

The Indian has the second-largest road network across the globe, which consists of state highways (1,56,694 km), national highways (1,32,500 km), and other roads (56,08,477 km). The roads and highways sector in India is undergoing development in recent years, owing to the rising public-private partnerships, as well as adequate government support and investments through the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative. National highways construction in India is forecasted to reach 65,000 km by FY 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~81.59% during the FY 2019-FY 2022 period. In the Union Budget of FY 2020, the Indian government has allocated a fund of INR 1.12 Tn to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the improvement of road connectivity across the country.

Market segment insights

In FY 2018, the government of India has constructed 1,348 km roads in Maharashtra to ensure smooth transportation of freight to and from the ports. The National Highways Authority of India has allocated various roads and highway construction projects to companies, including Dilip Buildcon (~37.59%), IRB Infrastructure, PNC Infrastructure, and Ashoka Buildcon.

As of 3rd May 2019, ~52% of the public-private partnership projects in India are related to the construction of roads and bridges, especially for fulfilling the ambitious target of the Indian government of completing construction of ~65,000 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022. Among the national highways built so far in India, ~59% are double lane roads, ~27% are single lane roads, and the rest are four, six, or eight-lane roads, by length.

Key growth drivers of the market

As of September 2018, roads accounted for ~59% of the overall freight transport across India. The arrival of tourists increased in April 2019 by ~3.5% from that of April 2018. To provide access to drivable roads to car owners, enable smooth freight transport, and cater to the preferences of tourists, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have been emphasizing on the construction of roads and highways across the country.

The Indian government has a keen focus to improve road infrastructure across the country. Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, the government has initiated the construction of 34,800 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022, covering different regions of India. The government has also undertaken the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North-East project, especially for the improvement of road and transport infrastructure in the north-eastern region of India.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-roads-highways-construction-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-roads-highways-construction-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/