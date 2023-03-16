Industrial Gas Market Size Forecast, Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

The China Industrial Gas Market is expected to grow by US$ 13.86 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the China market, followed by a detailed analysis of the applications, type, company ownership. The China market data on industrial gas can be segmented by applications: electronics, other chemicals, petrochemicals, steel, and others. The steel segment held the largest market share of 23.4% in 2019. Industrial gas market is further segmented by type: gas cylinder, liquefied, and pipeline. In 2019, the pipeline segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 20202026. Based on company ownership, the industrial gas market is segmented into: independent supplier, and self-supply.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand units) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive coverage of the market across different market segments the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

