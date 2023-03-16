Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University hopes to retain Honduran students after diplomatic switch

104 Honduran students have received Taiwan government scholarships

  1584
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/16 13:44
A Central American cultural and commercial event in Taiwan in 2022 with participation from Honduras. (Facebook, Central America Trade Office photo)

A Central American cultural and commercial event in Taiwan in 2022 with participation from Honduras. (Facebook, Central America Trade Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Honduras indicated it plans to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China, National Taiwan University (NTU) expressed hope that the government would not terminate the Honduran students’ scholarships, reports said on Wednesday (March 15).

Three hundred and fifty-nine students from the Central American country are studying in Taiwan, including 104 with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarships. The group consists of one exchange student, 138 who are studying Mandarin Chinese, and 220 students officially enrolled at universities and colleges, according to data from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

NTU said it was offering courses to 29 of the MOFA scholarship students and to two others in departments including engineering, chemistry, machinery, and biology. The MOE has not offered any scholarships to students from Honduras, while no Taiwanese are currently studying in the Central American country, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

NTU expressed willingness to help Honduran students find other scholarships or employment so they could complete their studies in Taiwan, in the event that their scholarships were canceled. The school said it had already written to the students, offering them psychological and financial assistance if necessary, the report said.
Honduras
Taiwan-Honduras
Taiwan-Honduras relations
diplomatic allies
foreign students
students from Honduras
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA scholarship
Ministry of Education
National Taiwan University
NTU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan warns Honduras to beware of China's 'false promises'
Taiwan warns Honduras to beware of China's 'false promises'
2023/03/16 16:14
Honduras cut ties with Taiwan over refusal to double aid
Honduras cut ties with Taiwan over refusal to double aid
2023/03/16 10:22
Taiwan refutes report claiming it knew about Honduras' diplomatic intentions 1 month ago
Taiwan refutes report claiming it knew about Honduras' diplomatic intentions 1 month ago
2023/03/16 09:19
Is China wooing Honduras to hinder Taiwan president's trip to US?: MND says possible
Is China wooing Honduras to hinder Taiwan president's trip to US?: MND says possible
2023/03/15 14:46
Taiwan urges Honduras not to 'fall into China's trap'
Taiwan urges Honduras not to 'fall into China's trap'
2023/03/15 12:00