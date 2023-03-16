Alexa
Taiwan's Purple Flower Festival to encourage slow-living lifestyle

White castle, purple flowers, sunshine are all at Jourdeness Castle

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/03/16 12:18
Taiwan's tourist spot Jourdeness Castle is showcasing a "Purple Flower Festival" until April 30.(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first European-style Jourdeness Castle has launched a dreamy "Purple Flower Festival" until April 30.

Located in Chiayi, Jourdeness Castle went viral after it opened in October. Skincare manufacturer Jourdeness Cooperation spent NT$3 billion (US$98 million) on building fountains, the castle, and other facilities.

The ongoing two-month-long purple-themed festival features thousands of hydrangeas and lavenders. It has already attracted over one million visitors in March, according to the venue.

Manager Chen Chun-an (陳春安) said that they also work with local farmers and universities to design their seasonal menus and will change courses every three months. Chen noted that the castle aims to bring a downshifting lifestyle, which focuses on valuing a simpler life rather than materials.

Their restaurant is also in the process of applying for an international slow food certificate, said Chen.

During the upcoming Children's Day Holidays, the tourist spot will invite local performance art groups to host bubble parties and interesting pop-up events. For more information, please visit the website.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)
