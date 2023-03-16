Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 19 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 15) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 16).

Of the 19 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was spotted in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 225 military aircraft and 60 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of three out of 19 PLA aircraft. (MND image)