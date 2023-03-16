Emirates to reintroduce A380s on Taipei-Dubai route Aug 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Tuesday (March 14) that as it begins to increase the number of seats on summer flights in the Northern Hemisphere, it will resume usage of Airbus A380s on its Taipei-Dubai route on Aug. 1.

In a Tuesday press release, Emirates stated that at the beginning of its new fiscal year, the airline had boosted operations by 31% in terms of available seat kilometers (ASKMs). The airline announced that starting on March 26, seating capacity for summer flights in the Northern Hemisphere will be ramped up.

For the northern summer season, Emirates said it will incrementally increase its A380 operations to eight destinations, starting with Glasgow on March 26 and ultimately including Taipei on Aug. 1.

The Emirati carrier pointed out that the current booking situation shows that passenger demand is "very strong," while forward bookings are "robust." In the next few months, the airline will increase the frequency of existing routes in Europe, Australia, and Africa, and restart routes to several East Asian cities.

Emirates started flying to Taiwan in 2014 with one flight per day on a Boeing 777, before changing to an A380 in 2016. Due to the pandemic, flights to Taiwan were halted from March to June 2020, and when flights resumed in June, they were serviced with a Boeing 777.

Originally, Emirates operated three flights per week between Taipei and Dubai, before increasing service to four flights per week. In November last year, flights were restored to one per day.

However, Boeing 777s have been used since flights resumed in June 2020. Therefore, this August will mark the first time A380s have serviced the route in over three years.