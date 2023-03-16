Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois

By Associated Press
2023/03/16 10:12
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illinois in a First Four game in the NCAA women's college...
Illinois' Genesis Bryant, left, tries to drive past Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA wom...
Mississippi State's Denae Carter, left, shoots over Illinois' Geovana Lopes during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college ba...
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie (24) loses possession of the ball to Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) during the second half of a First Four game in the...
Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell calls a play during the first half of the team's First Four game against Illinois in the NCAA women's college bask...
Illinois' Makira Cook, left, keeps the ball away from Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women...
Illinois coach Shauna Green applauds during the first half of the team's First Four game against Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketb...
Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes, back, uses her foot out to try to stop a pass by Illinois' Genesis Bryant (1) during the first half of a First Fo...
Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) fouls Mississippi State's Asianae Johnson (3) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college bas...
Mississippi State's Ramani Parker (23) celebrates with Kourtney Weber (11) during the first half against Illinois in a First Four game in the NCAA wom...

Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illinois in a First Four game in the NCAA women's college...

Illinois' Genesis Bryant, left, tries to drive past Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA wom...

Mississippi State's Denae Carter, left, shoots over Illinois' Geovana Lopes during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college ba...

Illinois' Adalia McKenzie (24) loses possession of the ball to Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) during the second half of a First Four game in the...

Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell calls a play during the first half of the team's First Four game against Illinois in the NCAA women's college bask...

Illinois' Makira Cook, left, keeps the ball away from Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women...

Illinois coach Shauna Green applauds during the first half of the team's First Four game against Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketb...

Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes, back, uses her foot out to try to stop a pass by Illinois' Genesis Bryant (1) during the first half of a First Fo...

Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) fouls Mississippi State's Asianae Johnson (3) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college bas...

Mississippi State's Ramani Parker (23) celebrates with Kourtney Weber (11) during the first half against Illinois in a First Four game in the NCAA wom...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game.

Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take on No. 6 seed Creighton. The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 in the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Freshman Debreasha Powe scored four points during Mississippi State's 11-2 run to begin the third quarter for a 42-32 lead. The Bulldogs extended it to 52-38 at the end of the quarter after shooting 53%. Kourtney Weber sank a 3-pointer to cap a 9-1 run to begin the fourth quarter for a 61-39 lead.

After Mississippi State's lead was cut to 12 points with 4:19 left, Carter scored four straight points to reach 20-plus for the sixth time this season.

JerKaila Jordan also scored 11 points for Mississippi State. Weber finished with eight points.

Carter scored 10 points in the first half to help build a 31-30 lead. Makira Cook scored 11 points for Illinois, which shot 48% from the field but didn’t attempt a free throw compared to Mississippi State’s 10 of 12.

Cook, averaging 18.2 points per game, scored 21 points and Genesis Bryant added 17 for Illinois (22-10), which had one of the best turnarounds in the country after finishing last season with a record of 7-20. Illinois’ first free throws of the game came with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

The Illini were making their eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament, the first since 2003.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25