Taiwan refutes report claiming it knew about Honduras' diplomatic intentions 1 month ago

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 16) shut down a media report claiming Taiwan did nothing despite knowing about President Xiaomara Castro’s decision to switch recognition to Beijing a month beforehand.

Since Castro took office in January 2022, Taiwan has actively continued to discuss bilateral cooperation plans with the country and has expressed to the Honduran government several times that Taiwan is willing to it to promote development within its capabilities. Taiwan has simultaneously reminded Honduras to be cautious of China's false promises, it said.

MOFA said it is still working hard to maintain the friendship between the two countries. It added that the report's claim was false and urged the media to verify the facts before publishing an article.

Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced on Tuesday (March 14) that she will establish diplomatic relations with China.

Castro revealed in a tweet that she had instructed Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to oversee the process of forming official ties with Beijing. She justified her decision as being “a sign of my determination to fulfill the government plan and expand borders.”

Castro had pledged to recognize Beijing during her presidential campaign but seemingly backtracked once she took office.

Additionally, the Belize government issued a statement on Wednesday (March 15) pledging continued diplomatic relations with Taiwan. “Belize and Taiwan will work to strengthen their cordial bilateral relations based on shared values, respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights, and mutual interests,” it said.

The Belize government added that it believes Taiwan should be recognized as a sovereign country with full membership in international organizations, based on the notion of self-determination.