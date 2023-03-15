North Korea test fires another ballistic missile

Pyongyang test-fired another ballistic missile on Thursday. The move comes amid acute regional tension, the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The missile was fired into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, the agency said, quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea's military said the launch occurred in the morning but did not provide additional details.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was due to fly to Japan for a rare summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit, the first in over 10 years, is part of an attempt to overcome the two countries' historical, political and economic disputes and to improve cooperation in the face of the North Korean threat and other challenges.

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States. North Korea said it regards the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

sms/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)