Titans place 2nd-round tenders on Teair Tart, Aaron Brewer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed second-round tenders Wednesday on a pair of restricted free agents in offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and defensive tackle Teair Tart.

The Titans also announced they tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive tackle Naquan Jones.

Tart was an undrafted player out of Florida International in 2020, and the 6-foot-3, 304-pound lineman has started 27 of 34 games played. Tart is coming off his best season, starting 16 games with his first career interception, 1 1/2 sacks, a fumble recovery and six passes defended.

Brewer is an undersized offensive lineman at 6-1 and 274 pounds. But the lineman who went undrafted out of Texas State has been with Tennessee the past three seasons, starting 23 of 41 games played. He started every game last season with 15 at left guard and two at center.

Tart and Brewer can negotiate with any NFL team through April 21, and the Titans can either match any offer from another club or decline and receive a second-round pick in this April's draft. Their negotiating rights remain with the Titans if neither player reaches a deal before that date.

___

