AP coverage advisory: NCAA basketball tournaments

KEY DATES

March 14-15: Men's tournament opens with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

March 15-16: Women's tournament opens with First Four games, campus sites.

March 30: AP women’s player and coach of the year announcements, approximately 5 p.m.

March 31: AP men’s player and coach of the year announcements, by 4 p.m. Women's Final Four (Dallas).

April 1: Men's Final Four (Houston).

April 2: Women's national championship game, 3 p.m. (Houston).

April 3: Men's national championship game, approximately 9:15 p.m. (Dallas).

TOURNAMENT GAMES/PREVIEWS

