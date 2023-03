BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Coco Gauff (6), United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, walkover.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Caty McNally, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.