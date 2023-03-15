Paris drowns in garbage amid strikes

For weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across France to protest against the government's planned pension reform. On Wedn...
For weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across France to protest against the government's planned pension reform. On Wednesday, too, people gathered for protest marches in the course of the afternoon — as here in Paris. Nationwide, police expect slightly fewer participants than last time: around 750,000 demonstrators.