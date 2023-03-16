Embed-Bank Collapse-Viral Bank Run, ADVISORY

BANK COLLAPSE-VIRAL BANK RUN — Chart. Between 1930 and 1933, during the Great Depression, roughly 9,000 banks failed. Since the FDIC’s creation in 1933, bank runs have become much rarer. This chart will not be updated. Source: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Click for a preview.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

<!-- start AP embed -->

<iframe title="Bank failures since the creation of the FDIC" aria-label="Column Chart" id="ap-chart-tSGEo" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/tSGEo/3/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();</script>

<!-- end AP embed -->

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Akshat Sharma at axsharma@ap.org