World Sports at 1330 GMT

MADRID -- Defending champion Real Madrid defends a three-goal lead against Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League. No away team has ever erased a three-goal deficit from the first leg in the European competition. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli will be looking to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in its history when it hosts Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italian club has a 2-0 lead from the first leg. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

Southampton can climb out of the relegation zone with a home win over Brentford while Brighton looks to stay in the hunt for European qualification by beating local rival Crystal Palace. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Plus separate reports on both games.

MANCHESTER, England-Erling Haaland’s record-breaking performance against Leipzig continues the Norwegian’s outstanding season. An in-depth look at his numbers and how they compare with some of soccer’s greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1400 GMT, with photos.

MONACO — Tournament organizers say Rafael Nadal is aiming to make his comeback from a hip injury at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters early next month. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open and he recently pulled out of hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOLDEU, Andorra—It’s been the script all season long in men’s World Cup downhills: If Aleksander Aamodt Kilde doesn’t win, then Vincent Kriechmayr will. Kriechmayr took advantage of Kilde being slightly off his game at the World Cup Finals on Wednesday to take his fourth race win of the season. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOLDEU, Andorra—Ilka Stuhec completed her downhill season Wednesday by edging Sofia Goggia for victory at the World Cup Finals. The two-time world champion raced down the sun-bathed slope to finish 0.51 seconds ahead of Goggia, who was the dominant downhill racer this season. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CHELTENHAM, England -- The second day of the Cheltenham Festival, with the marquee race being the Queen Mother Champion Chase. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

