Singapore Airlines to resume 2 flights per day to Taiwan in late May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will operate two flights a day between Singapore and Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport starting in late May, marking a return to pre-COVID levels, reports said on Wednesday (March 15).

From March 26, the frequency of flights will increase to 10 per week, with May 31 set as the starting date for 12 flights a week or two per day, according to the airline’s general manager in Taiwan, Chua Kian Hwa (蔡建華).

In 2022, SIA flew 20.7 million passengers, or nine times the number in 2021 and 80% of the number the airline transported per year before the COVID-19 pandemic, per UDN. The combination of countries ending COVID travel restrictions with the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays has fueled demand over the past few months, Chua said.

Nevertheless, Chua acknowledged that inflation, high fuel prices, regional political instability, and general global economic uncertainty need to be carefully monitored during the rest of 2023.

In January, SIA and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot transported 2.6 million passengers worldwide, down from 2.7 million in December 2022, which marked an increase of 11.7% over November.