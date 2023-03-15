'Taiwan has a lot to teach other countries': Parliamentary openness forum concludes on second day

NEW TAIPEI CITY (Taiwan News) — Experts and leaders gathered at the 2023 Parliamentary Openness and Monitoring Forum in New Taipei City on Wednesday (March 15) to sign a joint declaration committing to increasing government transparency and improving parliamentary openness.

Kristen Sample, democratic governance lead at the National Democratic Institute, said that by coming to Taiwan, she could see that the networking approach made sense. “From the Asia region and from the Balkans countries, there are some common lessons and practices and standards that are valuable for sharing," she said.

Sample also spoke about Taiwan’s role in the world as a young democracy. “Taiwan has a lot to teach other countries in terms of its whole of society approach to transparency, but can also learn from other countries who have been in this longer,” she said.

When asked about Taiwan’s own issues with government corruption, Sample said developing institutions and strengthening political will is important. She went on to say, “Culture and social norms play a role, but those aren’t static. They’re dynamic and they can be changed.”

Ku Chung-hwa (顧忠華), National Policy Advisor to the President and the founder of Taiwan’s Citizen Congress Watch (CCW), stated, “Only through cooperation between parliament and civil society can the democratic system bring happiness to the people.” CCW, Taiwan’s parliamentary oversight group, has a formidable reputation in Taiwan politics. Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) joked about his anxiety about the group in the forum’s opening remarks.



CCW chairman Tseng Chien-Yuan（曾建元）, program officer at the Asian Network for Free Elections Lee Chung Lun, the Indonesian Parliamentary Center’s Ahmad Hanafi, Project Manager of the Kosovo Institute for Democracy Violeta Haxholli, Senior Policy Analyst at Democracy Plus Kosovo Albana Rexha, Global Executive Director of Directorio Legislativo Argentina Maria Baron, and Khairil Yusof, co-founder of Sinar Project Malaysia sign the 2023 Parliamentary Openness and Monitoring Forum Joint Statement.

Fridon Lala, a Member of the Parliament (MP) of the Republic of Kosovo, spoke about his country’s experience as one of the youngest democracies in the world, having achieved the status in 2008. Since then, Kosovo has passed a declaration that obliges parliament to engage citizens in governance and provide guidelines for ensuring openness, as well as a formal communications strategy, he said.

Kosovan MPs regularly hold face-to-face meetings with their constituents so citizens can directly ask questions and discuss problems. Lala said, “I think for us this should just come naturally, but we are also interested in finding institutionalized ways to do it."

He also highlighted his country’s civic education, describing programs targeted at primary and lower secondary age children. He said that Kosovo believes these programs will allow students to see that MPs are citizens too.

Kosovan students create drawings of different government institutions, receive classroom visits from MPs, take field trips to parliament, and more senior students hold mock parliament sessions. It’s important to allow children in parliament to sit in the MPs' seats and eliminate the gap between the parliament and the people, “because at the end of the day, all the members of parliament are directly elected by the people," Lala said.

The 2023 Parliamentary Openness and Monitoring Forum’s second day included speakers from Kosovo, North Macedonia, Japan, Indonesia, the U.S., and Taiwan from diverse backgrounds including academia, governance, media, and non-governmental organizations. The event was organized by Citizen Congress Watch, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, and the National Democratic Institute.