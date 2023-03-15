United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023 to 2030 | Qiagen, Bioreference labs, Sonic Healthcare, SYNLAB

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 125.6 Bn by 2030 from 93.0 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The clinical laboratory services market is highly competitive, with companies such as Qiagen, Bioreference labs, Sonic Healthcare, SYNLAB, Opko Health, Abbott, Charles River Laboratories, Roche Laboratories, Almac Group, Siemens Healthcare Limited, Astrazeneca, Novartis Laboratories, Merck Inc., Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly, and Eurofins holding around 25% of the market share.

The development work being done in the market sector for United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services market is sub-segmented into:

By Test Type segment, the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services market is sub-segmented into:

Clinical Chemistry Testing Endocrinology Chemistry Testing Routine Chemistry Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Testing Specialized Chemistry Testing Other Clinical Chemistry Testing



Microbiology Testing Infectious Disease Testing Transplant Diagnostic Testing Other Microbiology Testing

Hematology Testing

Immunology Testing

Cytology Testing

Genetic Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

By Application segment, the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services market is sub-segmented into:

Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services

Toxicology Testing Services

Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services

Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services

Drug Discovery & Development Related Services

Others

By End User segment, the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals

Government Agencies

Physicians

Clinicals Labs

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

