Construction Glass Market Set for More Growth 2023 to 2030 | AGNORA, Asahi Glass, Bendheim Glass, Central Glass

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Construction Glass Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Construction Glass Market was valued at US$ 110.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 190.3 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Construction Glass Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

AGNORA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Bendheim Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Gulf Glass Industries.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Schott AG

Other Prominent Players

The development work being done in the market sector for Construction Glass Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Annealed Glass

Toughened Glass

Heat-Strengthened Glass

Energy-efficient Glass

Extra-clean/ Self-cleaning glass

Sheet Glass

Laminated Glass

Chromatic Glass

Patterned Glass

Tinted Glass

Insulated Glazed Units

Others

By Composition

Borosilicate

Glass Fiber

Silica

Sodium potassium carbonate

Lead

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Rolled Process

Float Process

By Application

Walls

Shop Fronts

Public Places

Skylights

Aquariums

Bridges

ICUs

Meeting Rooms

Fire-resistant Doors

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



