Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market Current Status and Future Prospects 2023 to 2031 | Chang Chun Group, Entropy Resins, Greenpoxy

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is estimated to witness a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 170.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 220.1 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 24,898.1 tons in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the global bio-based epoxy resins market are Chang Chun Group, Entropy Resins, Greenpoxy, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, Amroy Europe Oy, and Wessex Resins & Adhesives Ltd. among others.

The development work being done in the market sector for Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Type Segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-50%

Bio-based Carbon Content: ≥50%

By Ingredient Segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Glycerol

Hemp

Vegetable

Plant Oil Soybean Oil Linseed Oil Canola Oil Karanja Oil

Others

By Form Segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

Solution

By Application segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI)

Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings)

Epoxidized Linseed Oil

Furan diepoxy of 2,5-bis (hydroxymethyl)-furan (BHMF)

Liquid epoxidized natural rubber (LENR)

Terpene-maleic estertype epoxy (TME)

By End-Use Segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Wind Power

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of the Middle East

Africa South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa



