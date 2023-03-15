Oleochemicals Market Shaping from Growth to Value 2023 to 2031 | KLK Oleo, IOI Group, Wilmar International

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Oleochemicals Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Oleochemicals Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 27,294.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 39,849.2 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Oleochemicals Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

Key players operating in the global market include KLK Oleo, IOI Group, Wilmar International, Cargill, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Corbion N.V, Evonik Industries AG, Godrej Industries and Emery Oleochemicals among others.

The development work being done in the market sector for Oleochemicals Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Product segment of the Global Oleochemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

Alkoxylates

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester

Fatty Amines

Glycerol Esters

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Glycerine

Triacetin

Specialty Esters

Others

By Application segment of the Global Oleochemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Paints & Inks

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Polymer & Plastic Additives

Soap and Detergents

Textiles

Others

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Oleochemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

Direct

Indirect

By Region segment of the Global Oleochemicals Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



