Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to launch NT$399 monthly commuter pass in April

The pass allows unlimited rides on the MRT, light rail, buses, ferries, and public bicycles

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 17:10
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City plans to launch NT$399 (US$13.17) urban monthly commuter passes in April, allowing pass holders unlimited rides per month on the MRT, light rail, buses, ferries, public bicycles, and other public transportation.

The bus services provided for the pass holders will include both city buses and highway buses, CNA reported.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced on Monday (March 13) that the NT$399 monthly commuter pass will also include rides on Taiwan Railway trains, beginning in July.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said that the NT$399 monthly pass does not include train rides at present because Taiwan Railway has not finished modifying its monthly pass system. The ministry added that train rides will be included in the monthly pass from July, when the railway service provider completes the modification of its ticketing system, per CNA.
