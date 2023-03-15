Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China claims AUKUS sub deal ‘undermines regional and world peace’

Australian foreign minister says Chinese accusations ‘not grounded in fact’

  775
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 17:15
Wang Wenbin. 

Wang Wenbin.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S., U.K., and Australia have “gone further down the wrong and dangerous” path, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (March 14) in response to a nuclear sub deal announced by AUKUS on Monday (March 13).

“The latest joint statement issued by the U.S., the U.K., and Australia shows that the three countries, for their own geopolitical interests, have totally disregarded the concerns of the international community,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said during a Tuesday press conference.

“It will only exacerbate the arms race, undermine the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and hurt regional peace and stability,” Wang further claimed. Meanwhile, China at the beginning of March announced it would increase its military spending by 7.2% for 2023 to around US$224.79 billion (NT$6.88 trillion).

On Monday at a naval base in San Diego, California, U.S. President Joe Biden announced America’s intention to sell five nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, following a meeting with British and Australian prime ministers, according to Politico. Under the AUKUS deal which spans decades, the trio will build a combined fleet of submarines using technology, labor, and funding from all three countries, according to CNN.

U.S. President Biden rejected China’s claims, saying the submarines would be “nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed,” according to Guardian. Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, said China’s accusations were “not grounded in fact,” Guardian noted.

The deal is part of the AUKUS alliance, which looks to bolster American, British, and Australian presence in the Indo-Pacific with a particular aim at countering China’s rising military strength in the region, per Politico.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “welcomes the continued advancement of the AUKUS partnership,” according to Guardian. It added that Taiwan is “at the forefront of the fight against authoritarian expansion.”
AUKUS
AUKUS sub deal
Joe Biden
Wang Wen-bin

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
2023/03/17 17:37
Former Australian PM calls article suggesting war with China over Taiwan in 3 years 'egregious and provocative'
Former Australian PM calls article suggesting war with China over Taiwan in 3 years 'egregious and provocative'
2023/03/16 20:05
Foreign ministry, AIT refute former legislator's US' 'Taiwan destruction plan' claim
Foreign ministry, AIT refute former legislator's US' 'Taiwan destruction plan' claim
2023/02/22 20:43
Sole executive power to enter conflict risks illegal Australia-China war over Taiwan: Expert
Sole executive power to enter conflict risks illegal Australia-China war over Taiwan: Expert
2023/02/15 12:42
Balloon trials, UFOs, guardrails and Taiwan
Balloon trials, UFOs, guardrails and Taiwan
2023/02/14 18:20