Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan-Austria Economic Dialogue concludes with innovation MOU

Both countries emphasize key role of SMEs

  426
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 17:02
Taiwan hosts the 6th round of its Economic Dialogue with Austria. (CNA, MOEA photo)

Taiwan hosts the 6th round of its Economic Dialogue with Austria. (CNA, MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sixth edition of the Taiwan-Austria Economic Dialogue concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote innovation on Tuesday (March 14).

The agreement will result in a link between innovators in both countries and result in even more investment opportunities, CNA reported. The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and a delegation headed by Franz Wessig of Austria’s Ministry of Labor and Economy also discussed customs regulations, Industry 4.0, and cooperation on digital issues.

MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) pointed out the important role that small and medium enterprises played in both countries, as well as the existence of little-known companies which nevertheless played key parts in their respective sectors. Green energy and low-carbon businesses also held promises of cooperation and investment, the vice minister said.

Within the European Union, Austria was Taiwan’s seventh-largest trading partner. Trade between the two countries reached a total value of US$1.7 billion (NT$52.07 billion) in 2022, increasing 6% from the previous year, with cars and semiconductors as key growth sectors.
Austria
Taiwan-Austria
Taiwan-Austria trade
Memorandum of Understanding
MOEA
innovation
Chen Chern-chyi
Franz Wessig

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Somaliland discuss resource development in Horn of Africa
Taiwan and Somaliland discuss resource development in Horn of Africa
2023/03/16 15:57
Taiwan exports to India break records in 2021, 2022
Taiwan exports to India break records in 2021, 2022
2023/03/15 14:05
Taiwan's first food delivery robot to hit streets March 1
Taiwan's first food delivery robot to hit streets March 1
2023/02/22 16:24
Taiwan exports drop for the 5th straight month in January
Taiwan exports drop for the 5th straight month in January
2023/02/21 16:57
Taiwan wheelchair exports rank third in the world
Taiwan wheelchair exports rank third in the world
2023/02/07 11:35