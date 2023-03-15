Alexa
Czech business delegation to arrive in Taiwan next week

Group accompanying Czech Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 16:49
Czech and Taiwan flags.

Czech and Taiwan flags. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A business delegation of more than 100 members will accompany the Czech Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova on her visit to Taiwan from March 21-30.

This will be the largest Czech group to ever visit Taiwan, per a Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber press release. The delegation will be led by Czech Confederation of Industry President Jaroslav Hanak and the Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber President Pavel Divis.

The group is comprised of companies and entrepreneurs from the fields of nanotechnology, e-mobility, semiconductors, healthcare, artificial intelligence, circular economy, smart cities, ICT and energy, and other industries.

Nearly 50 delegation members will be aboard a specially-chartered plane for Adamova, first accompanying her to South Korea and then Taiwan. The remaining 50 business representatives will take a commercial flight to Taiwan, according to the press release.

“There is a realignment of production and supply chains around the world, and the current conflict in Ukraine has further intensified this process,” Divis said. “We are seeing a new wind and a great opportunity to jump up the chain,” he added.

The previous Czech business delegation came to Taiwan, alongside Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit in 2020.
Taiwan
Czech Republic
Czech Confederation of Industry
Marketa Pekarova Adamova
Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber

