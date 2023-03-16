AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————

NEW: HONDURAS-TAIWAN-CHINA-BIDEN-GEOPOLITICS, UNITED STATES-RUSSIA, ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-ENDORSEMENT, NETHERLANDS-ELECTION

——————————

ONLY ON AP

——————————

INVESTIGATION-TRACKED-CHILD WELFARE — As part of a yearlong investigation, The Associated Press obtained the data points underpinning several algorithms deployed by child welfare agencies to understand how they predict which children could be at risk of harm. They offer rare insight into the mechanics driving these emerging technologies. By Sally Ho and Garance Burke. SENT: 3,240 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,150 words is available.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks fell amid fresh worries about the banking sector, although Wall Street more than halved its losses by the closing bell. The S&P 500 closed with a decline of 0.7%. The Dow posted a slightly steeper drop, while the Nasdaq rose slightly thanks to late gains in tech shares. By Stan Choe. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BANK-COLLAPSE-VIRAL-BANK-RUN -- What made the failure of Silicon Valley Bank unique compared to past failures of large banks was how quickly it collapsed. Last Wednesday afternoon, the $200 billion bank announced a plan to raise fresh capital; by Friday morning it was insolvent and under government control. By Ken Sweet and Stan Choe. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. WITH: SWITZERLAND-CREDIT-SUISSE — Shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. WITH: BANK COLLAPSE-POPULISM —How the last banking tumult fuels today’s populist politics. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia and the United States ratcheted up confrontational rhetoric over a U.S. surveillance drone that encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near the Crimean Peninsula, while both countries pledged to try to avoid escalation. The Kremlin said the incident proved again that Washington is directly involved in the fighting and added that Moscow would try to recover the wreckage of the drone from the Black Sea. U.S. officials said the incident showed Russia’s aggressive and risky behavior and they pledged to continue their surveillance. By Elena Becatoros and Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos. WITH: UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has spoken to his Russian counterpart about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. SENT: 950 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actor has met with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to Daniels on Trump’s behalf. The news emerged as Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney who orchestrated the payment, was giving a second day of testimony before a New York grand jury looking into the matter. SENT: 460 words, photos.

NURSING-HOMES-LIVING-IN-POVERTY -- A half-century-old bit of American bureaucracy is leaving hundreds of thousands of nursing home residents in an unthinkable bind: Living on as little as $30 a month. Most U.S. nursing home residents have their care covered by Medicaid, and any income they would receive instead goes toward their bills. The personal needs allowance, created in 1972, was meant to cover anything a resident might need that its facility didn’t provide, from a phone to clothes to a birthday gift for a grandchild. Though some states have taken action on their own, the allowance remains low in much of the country. By Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,410 words, photos. An abridged version of 800 words is available. WITH: NURSING HOMES-LIVING IN POVERTY-LOCALIZE IT.

ABORTION PILL — A conservative judge in Texas raised questions Wednesday about a Christian group’s effort to overturn federal regulators’ decades-old approval of a leading abortion drug, in a case that could threaten the country’s most common method to end pregnancies. By Sean Murphy and Matthew Perrone. SENT: 950 words, photos. Developing. WITH ABORTION PILL-TEXAS JUDGE — Profile of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. SENT: 1,170 words, photos; MEDICATION-ABORTION PILLS-EXPLAINER — How medication abortions work. SENT: 1,150 words, photos; MEDICATION-ABORTION -EXPLAINER — A look at abortion medications, efforts to curtail their usage and how clinics are responding. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SCI-MALE MICE-EGGS — Scientists have created baby mice with two fathers for the first time by turning male mouse stem cells into female cells in a lab. This raises the distant possibility of doing the same for people. By Laura Ungar. SENT: 500 words.

DOGS-POPULAR-BREEDS -- For the first time in three decades, the American Kennel Club says the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed. The club announced that the French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, but their popularity worries fans and critics. Frenchies have been targeted in thefts, and there’s concern that demand is engendering quick-buck breeders and unhealthy dogs. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

T-MOBILE-MINT -- T-Mobile will acquire Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion. SENT: 300 words, photo.

HONDA-RECALL -- Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly. SENT: 160 words, photos.

MUSIC-CAT STEVENS — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. SENT: 240 words, photos.

KEVIN-HART-SIRIUSXM -- Kevin Hart signs new deal with SiriusXM, rebranded show airs. SENT: 620 words, photos.

VIDEO-GAME-HOF-FINALISTS -- Wizardry, warfare and Wii are on the ballot as the World Video Game Hall of Fame narrows down its contenders for the class of 2023. SENT: 385 words, photos.

TURKEY-FLOODS -- Turkish officials and media reports say floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 13 people in two provinces devastated by an earthquake last month. SENT: 230 words, photos.

IRAN-SCHOOLGIRLS-POISONINGS — Iranian police said 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls in schools across the country. SENT: 305 words, photos.

FBN--BUCCANEERS-FREE AGENCY — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on an $8.5 million, one-year contract with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. SENT: 150 words.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration was focused “intensely” on lowering health care costs and took aim at “MAGA” Republicans who he said are intent on dialing back Medicare coverage for millions of Americans. SENT: 870 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-STILL IN IRAQ-EXPLAINER — Twenty years after the U.S. invaded Iraq, the United States is keeping a small but consistent military presence to ensure a relationship with a key military and diplomatic partner in the Middle East. A look at America’s evolving Iraq role. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

DEMOCRATS-CAMPAIGN AIDE — Growing up Black in a majority white Georgia county that backed Donald Trump helped Quentin Fulks understand what Democrats had to do to win in a historically conservative state. Now Fulks is in the running for a top post on President Joe Biden’s expected reelection campaign. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-DESANTIS — Allies of Donald Trump file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading potential 2024 primary rival, of violating campaign finance and ethics rules with a shadow run for the White House. Desantis’ office calls it a “frivolous and politically motivated” charge. SENT: 720 words, photos. With ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-ENDORSEMENT — Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, an outspoken member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, preemptively endorses DeSantis for president. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SENATE-INDIA-AMBASSADOR — The Senate confirms former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next ambassador to India, 20 months after he was initially selected for the post. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

WINTER WEATHER — Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor’easter that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads. SENT: 610 words, photos. WITH WEATHER TERMS-EXPLAINER — SENT: 670 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-STORMS —Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit Wednesday by parting shots from the season’s 11th atmospheric river, which flooded roadways, caused landslides and toppled trees. SENT: 820 words, photos.

HOUSTON-SCHOOLS-TAKEOVER — Texas officials announced a state takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country. SENT: 350 words, photos.

EXILED-CHINESE-BUSINESSMAN-FRAUD-ARREST — A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SUNSHINE WEEK SUPERSIZING CENSORSHIP —- First Amendment experts say attacks on free speech rights are escalating across the United States. Joe Cohn with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression says censorship is proliferating and putting America’s culture of individual freedoms at risk. SENT: 1,175 words, photos.

WELLESLEY COLLEGE-TRANS ADMISSION — A debate at Wellesley College over who should be admitted to the women’s school has intensified with students approving a referendum to allow the admission of transgender men and nonbinary people who do not identify and live as women. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MEDIA-BENJAMIN-HALL — A year after nearly being killed by Russian bombs while covering the war in Ukraine, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall credits a relentless optimism -- and what he describes as an unexplained miracle -- for getting him through. Truth is, it was probably several miracles that enabled Hall to sit in a cafe at Fox’s New York headquarters recently to discuss the book he’d written about his ordeal. SENT: 940 words, photos.

—————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————-

NETHERLANDS-ELECTION — A new populist party riding anger among Dutch farmers and rural communities at government policies to rein in agricultural pollution emerged as the big winner in provincial elections Wednesday, according to early exit polls. 880 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-NUCLEAR SUBMARINES — The head of the leading global nuclear regulatory agency pledges “very demanding” oversight for the United States’ planned transfer of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HONDURAS-TAIWAN-CHINA-BIDEN-GEOPOLITICS — Honduras’ decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China is yet another sign of growing Chinese influence in Latin America. For decades the Asian superpower funneled billions of dollars into investment and infrastructure projects across the region. Now, as geopolitical tensions simmer between China and the Biden administration, that spending has paid off. SENT: 610 words, photos.

INVOKING-THE-NAZIS — The references seem endless, and they can come from anywhere. In recent days, Pope Francis compared Nicaragua’s repression of Catholics to Hitler’s rule in Germany. In Britain, a BBC sportscaster likened the nation’s asylum policy to 1930s Germany, resulting in his brief suspension and a national uproar. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan threw bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day after officers tried to arrest Khan for failing to appear in court on graft charges. SENT: 775 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is staging a moment of high political theater Wednesday, unveiling his budget to a crowd of baying lawmakers as consumers demand more help with the high cost of living and workers press for higher wages with strikes at schools, hospitals and the offices of civil servants. SENT: 1,165 words, photos.

FRANCE-PENSIONS-PROTESTS —Thousands of people angered over President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age joined a national strike on Wednesday as a committee of lawmakers advanced the proposal. It remains to be seen whether Macron can command a parliamentary majority to raise the age from 62 to 64. SENT: 880 words, photos.

UGANDA-PRESIDENT’S AMBITIOUS SON — The son of Ugandan president is tweeting about succeeding his father in this East African nation, which is a source of concern for some. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SYRIA-RECONSTRUCTION-ANALYSIS — The recent deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria which caused billions of dollars in damage is boosting the prospects of Syria’s once widely shunned president return to the Arab fold but is not likely to jump-start large-scale reconstruction in the war-ravaged country in the foreseeable future. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

————————————————

SCI-NASA-MOONSUITS — Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade. SENT: 225 words, photos.

ARCTIC-SEA-ICE -- Arctic sea ice is in trouble. A new study says its thickness dropped sharply in two sudden events about 15 years ago. Sea ice is now less than half as thick as it was before 2007 and it’s much younger, too. SENT: 760 words, photos.

EPA-DOWNWIND POLLUTION — A new “good neighbor” rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency will restrict smokestack emissions from U.S. power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution they can’t control. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CLIMATE-CHANGE-SKI-INDUSTRY -- As global warming threatens to put much of the ski industry out of business over the next several decades, resorts are beginning to embrace a role as climate activists. SENT: 1,620 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————-

RETAIL SALES -- America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment. SENT: 555 words, photos. WITH: PRODUCER-PRICES — U.S. wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs. SENT: 635 words, photos.

MAJOR RAILROAD MERGER – The first major railroad merger in more than two decades will go forward after federal regulators approved Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern. SENT: 815 words, photos.

ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE-THINGS-TO-KNOW -- The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, called GPT-4, in the next step for a technology that’s caught the world’s attention. SENT: 770 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

TV-QUANTUM LEAP-CAITLIN BASSETT — Caitlin Bassett plays a woman who jumps through time and space on NBC’s “Quantum Leap,” a fitting job for an actor who has had many lives already. Bassett spent seven years in the U.S. Army, then attended law school and later acting school. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

—————————

FBN-RODGERS-FUTURE — Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him. SENT: 180 words, photos, developing.

BKC-NCAA-SOCIAL-MEDIA-MADNESS-BIG-BUCKS -- By the time Doug Edert and tiny Saint Peter’s made history by becoming the first 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Edert’s mustache had its own Twitter handle and Edert himself had deals hawking chicken wings and a few other products. All of this was spurred by the confluence of social media’s ever-growing imprint on society combined with the new and loosely regulated world of NIL deals that allow college athletes to cash in on paid endorsements. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

BKW--AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM — Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club. The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press. She’s just the 10th player to earn that honor three times. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 785 words, photos.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Donald E. King (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.