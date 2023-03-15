Taiwan detains Blackpink ticket scalper ahead of Kaohsiung concerts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Kaohsiung City detained a man for selling tickets at up to four times the official price before concerts by K-pop supergroup Blackpink, reports said on Wednesday (March 15).

The suspect, surnamed Yu (余), used friend’s accounts to book extra tickets for concerts by Blackpink and by Taiwan band Accusefive before selling them at two to four times the original price, per CNA.

He reportedly sold a NT$8,800 (US$287) ticket for a Blackpink concert for NT$36,000 (US$1,175). Under the Social Order Maintenance Act, this practice can be penalized with detention of up to three days or a maximum fine of NT$18,000.

Lawmakers also demanded changes to the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act in order to more effectively stop ticket scalpers, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Proposals included the drafting of a separate law, the introduction of real-name registration for ticket buyers, and an increase in fines to between 10 and 100 times the value of the original ticket.

Out of 36 cases prosecuted within the past five years, only 18 had resulted in convictions, police said. Legal amendments would result in a more effective fight against ticket scalping.

Blackpink is performing at the Kaohsiung National Stadium on March 18-19, 2023. The concerts form part of the “Born Pink” world tour by the top hit group, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose from South Korea, and Lisa from Thailand.