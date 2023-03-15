Taiwan reports 9,980 COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 15) announced 9,980 local COVID cases, an 8% decrease from the same day last week.

Two hundred eight imported cases and 42 deaths were recorded on the same day.

The country has confirmed 10,197,421 COVID-19 cases since 2020, and 18,619 people have succumbed to the disease.

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that starting next Monday (March 20), those developing mild COVID symptoms are exempt from reporting and quarantine, but those testing positive between Wednesday and Sunday, regardless of their symptoms, still need to report and undergo the required five-day home quarantine. The quarantine period won't be shortened despite the relaxation.