Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 9,980 COVID cases

Number of local cases dropped by 8% from same day last week

  436
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 14:32
Taiwan reports 9,980 COVID cases

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 15) announced 9,980 local COVID cases, an 8% decrease from the same day last week.

Two hundred eight imported cases and 42 deaths were recorded on the same day.

The country has confirmed 10,197,421 COVID-19 cases since 2020, and 18,619 people have succumbed to the disease.

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that starting next Monday (March 20), those developing mild COVID symptoms are exempt from reporting and quarantine, but those testing positive between Wednesday and Sunday, regardless of their symptoms, still need to report and undergo the required five-day home quarantine. The quarantine period won't be shortened despite the relaxation.
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 8,218 COVID cases
Taiwan reports 8,218 COVID cases
2023/03/17 14:21
Taiwan reports 9,860 COVID cases
Taiwan reports 9,860 COVID cases
2023/03/14 14:34
Taiwan reports lowest daily COVID cases in nearly a year
Taiwan reports lowest daily COVID cases in nearly a year
2023/03/13 14:48
Taiwan adds 8,444 local COVID cases
Taiwan adds 8,444 local COVID cases
2023/03/11 14:12
Taiwan continues to report fewer COVID cases
Taiwan continues to report fewer COVID cases
2023/03/10 14:21