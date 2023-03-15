Second US congressional delegation in two months arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A six-member U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (March 15) for a two-day visit.

Led by Representative Ken Calvert, the group also consists of Representatives Tom Cole, Steve Womack, David Joyce, Ed Case, and Mike Garcia. They are scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) to discuss ways to bolster Taiwan-U.S. security, economic, and trade cooperation.

The delegation will also be treated to a banquet by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the six representatives are important friends of Taiwan and have strengthened Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. They also have pushed for a bilateral trade agreement, the ministry said.

Their visit demonstrates strong backing from congress for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation, MOFA said. It pledged to continue working closely with congress and the White House to “steadily deepen the Taiwan-U.S. partnership in various fields.”

The delegation will depart on March 16.

Last month, a bipartisan delegation of four U.S. congressmen, Ro Khanna, Tony Gonzales, Jake Auchincloss, and Jonathan Jackson, traveled to Taiwan to discuss boosting links between Taiwan and the U.S. tech industries.