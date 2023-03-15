US assistant secretary reiterates importance of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink on Tuesday (March 14) reemphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking at the East-West Center in Washington, D.C., Kritenbrink said the U.S. “one China” policy has not changed and that it is “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), the three joint communiques, and the Six Assurances.” He said Washington opposes “any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side” and does not support Taiwanese independence.

The U.S. expects cross-strait differences to be resolved peacefully, he said.

The assistant secretary added that the “U.S. continues to work closely with regional allies and partners to make clear to the People’s Republic of China that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is essential to regional and global peace and prosperity.”

He also said the U.S. will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining “a sufficient self-defense capability,” as required in the TRA.

Kritenbrink pointed out that China has “the economic, technological, military, and diplomatic means to challenge the international rules-based order” and that it intends to do so. He said that although the U.S. will cooperate with China wherever it can, it is partnering with allies to defend the rules-based order.