Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US assistant secretary reiterates importance of Taiwan Strait peace

Daniel Kritenbrink says US will continue working with allies to ensure regional stability

  552
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/15 13:23
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink. 

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink on Tuesday (March 14) reemphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking at the East-West Center in Washington, D.C., Kritenbrink said the U.S. “one China” policy has not changed and that it is “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), the three joint communiques, and the Six Assurances.” He said Washington opposes “any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side” and does not support Taiwanese independence.

The U.S. expects cross-strait differences to be resolved peacefully, he said.

The assistant secretary added that the “U.S. continues to work closely with regional allies and partners to make clear to the People’s Republic of China that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is essential to regional and global peace and prosperity.”

He also said the U.S. will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining “a sufficient self-defense capability,” as required in the TRA.

Kritenbrink pointed out that China has “the economic, technological, military, and diplomatic means to challenge the international rules-based order” and that it intends to do so. He said that although the U.S. will cooperate with China wherever it can, it is partnering with allies to defend the rules-based order.
Taiwan
Taiwan Strait
U.S.
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan will ask for extradition of deserter who swam to China
Taiwan will ask for extradition of deserter who swam to China
2023/03/17 20:49
German education minister to visit Taiwan next week
German education minister to visit Taiwan next week
2023/03/17 19:51
Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
Former Australian PM Paul Keating labels Taiwan 'a territory,' 'so-called democracy'
2023/03/17 17:37
Canadian intel agency confirms Chinese interference in Vancouver elections
Canadian intel agency confirms Chinese interference in Vancouver elections
2023/03/17 17:25
Paraguay reaffirms its ties of friendship and cooperation with Taiwan
Paraguay reaffirms its ties of friendship and cooperation with Taiwan
2023/03/17 17:20