Crowl scores 36, Wisconsin tops Bradley 81-62 in NIT

By Associated Press
2023/03/15 13:14
Bradley forward Ja'Shon Henry (22) rebounds the ball next to Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl (22) dunks against Bradley forward Malevy Leons (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the f...
Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl (22) celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley in the first r...
Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots against Bradley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in Madis...
Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) looks to shoot against Bradley guard Duke Deen (21) and forward Sulaiman Agiste (32) during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl (22) guards Bradley forward Rienk Mast (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Bradley in the first r...
Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) shoots between Bradley defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round...
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore (14) shoots against Bradley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in...
Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian (3) shoots against Bradley forward Rienk Mast (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the fir...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored a career-high 36 points and Wisconsin cruised to an 81-62 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Crowl buried 12 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and all seven of his free throws for the second-seeded Badgers, who advance to play No. 3 seed Liberty in the second round. Crowl, a junior, topped his previous high by 11 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Max Klesmit totaled 16 points and three steals, while Connor Essegian was 9 of 9 at the foul line and scored 14.

Rienk Mast scored 14 points to lead the Braves (25-10). Zek Montgomery added 12 points.

Crowl scored 19 points in the first half to guide the Badgers to 40-35 lead at halftime. Crowl scored 17 in the second half and Klesmit added 13 to help Wisconsin pull away.

