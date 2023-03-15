Taiwan tracks 28 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 28 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (March 14) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 15).

Of the 28 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 16 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Shenyang J-11 jet fighters, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

One Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane was spotted in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one CH-4 reconnaissance drone, and one Guizhou WZ-7 reconnaissance drone entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

One BZK-005 reconnaissance drone flew along the southern portion of the identification zone, while one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter flew into the southeast corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 206 military aircraft and 56 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 16 out of 28 PLA aircraft. (MND image)