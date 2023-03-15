Taiwan urges Honduras not to 'fall into China's trap'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to news that Honduras is planning on switching diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) urged Tegucigalpa to carefully consider its decision and warned the country to "not fall into China's trap."

Honduras President Xiomara Castro on Tuesday (March 14) announced in a Tweet that she had instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to begin the process of establishing diplomatic relations with China. Castro claimed that this move was being made "as a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world."

On Wednesday morning (March 15), MOFA issued a press release saying the ministry had received information on the matter and had expressed "serious concerns" to the Honduran government. It said Taipei has made it clear to Tegucigalpa many times that Taiwan is a "sincere and reliable partner of its allies."

The ministry said it has continuously assisted Honduras in promoting the construction and development of the country within its capabilities. It warned that the only purpose for China to develop relations with Honduras was to "compress Taiwan's international space."

MOFA said China "has no intention of sincerely promoting cooperation that is beneficial to the well-being of the people of Honduras." It then urged Castro to carefully consider the decision and "not fall into China's trap" and make a "wrong decision that would damage the long-term friendship between Taiwan and Honduras."

The statement stressed that Honduras has been an important friend of Taiwan in Central America. It noted that over the years, the governments of the two countries have jointly promoted many cooperation plans and exchanges that "benefited the countries and people."

The ministry said it will continue to further strengthen communication with the Honduran government and all sectors of society. It also pledged that it will continue to collaborate with like-minded countries and expand cooperation and deepen friendships with allied nations.