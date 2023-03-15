Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores 2, leads Hurricanes over Jets 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals and an assist, Jack Drury scored his first goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei, also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve endured sudden offensive woes and the loss of a star player during the past week. Kotkaniemi’s second goal of the game was an empty-netter with four seconds left. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

Dylan DeMelo, Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets. David Rittich made 20 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves and Tampa Bay won the opener of a two-game set in New Jersey.

Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. The teams will meet again in New Jersey on Thursday night.

Damon Severson opened the scoring for the Devils at 5:55 of the first period. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for New Jersey.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, Pavel Dorofeyev, Teddy Blueger and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to lead Vegas to its fourth straight win.

Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost scored two late goals against Jonathan Quick that cut the lead to 4-3. Travis Sanheim got on the board in the second period and Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves for the Flyers.

Barbashev scored his 14th goal of the season on an empty-netter that sealed the win.

Quick stopped 27 shots, improving to 4-0 since he was acquired from Columbus and tied John Vanbiesbrouck for second on the career wins list among American goalies with 374.

RANGERS 5, CAPITALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the first period and the New York Rangers beat the short-handed Washington.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves to help New York win the opener of a five-game homestand, its longest of the season.

Matt Irwin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Nic Dowd also scored for a Capitals team minus star left wing Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury). Darcy Kuemper finished with 31 saves as Washington lost for the third time in four games.

CANADIENS 6, PENGUINS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Richard scored the winning goal in the third period and Montreal snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Josh Anderson scored an empty-net goal while the Penguins pressed for the tie. Mike Hoffman scored his 11th while Denis Gurianov, Jesse Ylonen and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 39 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins, who play significant back-to-back division games at the New York Rangers on Thursday and Saturday. Pittsburgh, which currently holds a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, has points in eight of its last 10 games.

Tristan Jarry started, but allowed four goals on seven shots. It was the fourth time in five games Jarry allowed four goals and the second time he was pulled. DeSmith stopped 13 shots in relief.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports